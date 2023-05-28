Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 65.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.62 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

