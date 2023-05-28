Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,022 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.