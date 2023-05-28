Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

