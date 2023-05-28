Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,755 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4,097.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $17,308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $96.75 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

