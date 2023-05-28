Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

