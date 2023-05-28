Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

