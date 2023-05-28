Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 88,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE EIG opened at $36.11 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

