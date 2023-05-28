Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $11,551,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $7,713,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

