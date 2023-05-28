Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

