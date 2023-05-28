Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

