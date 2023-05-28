Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE CCEP opened at $62.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

