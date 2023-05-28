Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

