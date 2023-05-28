Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

