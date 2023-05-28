Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes Price Performance

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.