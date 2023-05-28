Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 207,508 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

