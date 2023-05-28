Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

