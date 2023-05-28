Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 270.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.