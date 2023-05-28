Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Copa Trading Up 1.0 %

Copa Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPA opened at $107.99 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $108.70. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Copa Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.