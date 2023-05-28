Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,273.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,025.42 and its 200-day moving average is $851.87. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $359,254. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

