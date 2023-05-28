Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 3.3 %

BILL stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.