Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

