Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

