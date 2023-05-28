Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Immersion by 54.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 11.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. BWS Financial started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.