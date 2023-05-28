Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 478.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

