Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 378,021 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

