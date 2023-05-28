Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,175,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,112,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.81 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $420,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

