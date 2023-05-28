Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AN stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

