Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,945 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

