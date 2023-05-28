Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 320,697 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $4,997,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.