Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,660 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TCBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

