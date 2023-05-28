Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,756 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $59.35 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $608.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

