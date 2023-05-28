Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,437 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Genworth Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,916,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.67 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

