Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

