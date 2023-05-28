Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $52.93 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

