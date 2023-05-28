Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 198,846 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Greif by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

Greif Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GEF opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.