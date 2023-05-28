Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 243,750 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,174,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 489,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.