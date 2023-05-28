Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,139 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141,674 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,404 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.20 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

