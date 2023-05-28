Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,010 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and have sold 98,719 shares worth $2,080,800. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

