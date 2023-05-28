Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,946 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 361,635 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

