Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,984 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

