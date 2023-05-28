Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

