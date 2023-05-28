Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 452,339 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equillium worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

