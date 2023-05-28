Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,545 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

