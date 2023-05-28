Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,886 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

