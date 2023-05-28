Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,707 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Industrial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Global Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

