Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,052 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $297.93 million, a P/E ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

