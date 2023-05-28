Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,691 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,691 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $11.50 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

