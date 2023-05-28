Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,915 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock worth $14,073,197. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

