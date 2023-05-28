Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWF opened at $259.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $259.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

