Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

WTTR stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

